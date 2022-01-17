B.G. Williams Jr.
Graveside services for B.G. Williams Jr., 79, will be held Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
Mr. Williams, husband of the late Lou “Carolyn” Williams, passed away in Conway Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born Feb. 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Bee Gee Williams Sr. and Ada Francis Blocker Williams. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was predeceased by two brothers, Eugene Williams and Gordon Lee Williams; and one sister, Minnie Catherine Wilson.
He was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams is survived by four sons, Kenneth Williams (Grace) of Mullins, Billy Glenn Williams (Lynn) of Galivants Ferry, Mike Williams (Amanda) of Conway and Ronnie Williams (Melanie) of Loris; one daughter, Kathy Harrelson (Frankie) of Aynor; one sister, Janice Christmas of Charleston; 10 grandchildren, Michael Williams, Brandon Williams, Michelle Williams, Caroline Harrelson, Alanda Harrelson, Tylar Williams, Billy Ray Harbin, Tina Harbin, Daniel Harbin and Casey Warren; eight great-grandchildren, Mason Williams, Hudson Young, Fisher Young, Tyson Young, Grayson Williams, Elijah Williams, Carolyn Williams and Sawyer Grace Warren; and one special nephew, John Brice Williams.
The family will visit briefly with friends following the service at the cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and follow all CDC social distancing guidelines.
