Glenda Harrington Simmons
MYRTLE BEACH-A funeral service for Glenda Harrington Simmons, 88, will be held May 20 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Mrs. Simmons died May 12 in Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
Born in Mullins, she was a daughter of the late Hoy T. and Ellen Andrews.
Glenda was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; her granddaughter, Candice Poulson; daughter, Debra Ann Melacki; brothers, Hoy T. “Randall” Andrews and Thomas Andrews; and sister, Mary Katherine.
Survivors include her sons, Scott S. Simmons (Debi) of Forest Hill, Md., and Kirk D. Simmons of Port Deposit, Md.; daughter, Ellen Melissa Arnold of Myrtle Beach; brother, Charles Andrews (Rebecca) of Fairmont, NC; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
