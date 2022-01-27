Gilbert Hazel Gaskins Jr.
HEMINGWAY-Gilbert Hazel “Chuck” Gaskins Jr., 71, of Hemingway passed away at home Jan. 15.
He was born Feb. 7, 1951.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frankie Miller Gaskins; his son, Gilbert Hazel “Tripp” Gaskins III (Trilla); his daughter, Jennifer Brooks (Travis); and his two grandsons, Baylor and Sheppard Brooks.
He is also survived by an extended biological family filled with brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Lucy Gaskins; his biological parents; his sister, Katie Crosby; and his son, Charles Gaskins.
Chuck leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is not accepting visitors or scheduling any memorial.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
