Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Blackman
Funeral services for Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Blackman, 86, will be held March 9 at 3 p.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Baker and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Blackman passed away March 6.
Born Dec. 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Marion Levi and Agnes Fountain Blackman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackman was predeceased by one brother, David J. Blackman; and two sisters, Gertrude Driggers and Mary “Tiny” Agnes Altman.
He was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. Jerry was a veteran of the US Navy, US Navy Reserves, Coast Guard Reserves, and he was a retired master sergeant ARNG. Jerry was a master diver for the US Navy and a diver for the Charleston County Rescue Squad for many years.
He was a nuclear welder/supervisor at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and was an employee of the year, in which he took great pride. Mr. Jerry was the only civilian to be recognized and honored by Admiral Rickover with the US Navy. He was a member of the Berkeley Masonic Lodge #269, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Past Worthy Patron of Berkeley Eastern Star #112 and he was a member of the state pistol competition team where he won numerous competitions at Camp Perry.
Mr. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Arbedella Richardson Blackman of the home; one son, Gerald T. Blackman Jr. (Leasie) of Goose Creek; and one daughter, Amy T. Fuchs (David) of Goose Creek; five grandchildren, Megan Blackman, Chelsea Blackman Boyer (Jordan), Amber Fuchs Rodriguez (Nikole), Alexis Fuchs and Connor Fuchs; and one great-grandchild, Jaxson Boyer.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Memorials can be made in Mr. Blackman’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.cancer.org
The Blackman family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave.; Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
