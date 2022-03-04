Georgia Mae Johnson
Georgia Mae Johnson, 94, widower of Victor Johnson, passed away March 3 in Conway Manor.
Born Sept. 18, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Flemon and Viola Cribb Johnson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Brenda Jordan; four brothers, Jerry, Sport, Luther and Paul Johnson; two sisters, Nealie Warren and Effie Richardson.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by one son, Victor Dale Johnson (Jackie); one daughter, Linda Hudson (Bob); one brother, James “Bill” Johnson; three sisters, Bertha Jones, Diane Smallwood and Ruth Inman; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Per Mrs. Johnson’s request, all services will be private. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
