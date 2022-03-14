Every time rain falls in Garden City, Gairy Nichols knows where the puddles will form.
He’s been watching water pool in the roads there for more than half a century.
“The puddles, literally, that we went through in the ‘50s, we’re still going through today,” said Nichols, the broker in charge at Dunes Realty. “This is a big deal for Garden City. … This is truly a game changer. This could make Garden City look different overnight.”
“This” would be the $46 million Garden City roads and streetscapes project that Horry County officials announced on Monday. The project will include improvements on Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to the county line and on Atlantic Avenue between the marsh and Waccamaw Drive. County officials said road and drainage upgrades are coming as well as enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle facilities, street lighting and landscaping. The county also aims to bury the area’s power lines.
“Today is a monumental day for Garden City Beach,” said Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who represents the area and helped craft the funding package for the infrastructure. “This project is much needed and long awaited. This area has been neglected for decades.”
The upgrades are part of a $167 million series of projects that county leaders approved last year. They opted to transfer nearly $26.2 million in hospitality fee collections to the infrastructure package. County officials expect to bond the most expensive projects and use some recurring hospitality fee money — about $5 million per year — to pay off the debt.
The total package includes an S.C. 31 interchange in Carolina Forest ($75 million), a rural civic center in western Horry ($25 million), Little River waterfront enhancements ($7.8 million) and a recreation center ($7.4 million).
The design phase of the Garden City project is expected to begin this spring. County officials will seek public input over the summer and into the fall. Servant envisions a committee of business owners, community activists and residents advising the county on how the area should look.
“Garden City hasn’t had a project like this ever,” the councilman said. “The amount of money that we’re going to be spending on South Waccamaw and Atlantic Avenue is historic. And couple that with the projects on [U.S.] 17 that the county is also spending money on — $26-plus million to redo the intersections — it’s almost a $100 million improvement to Garden City.”
When construction begins will be determined by how long it takes the county to design the project and receive public input, though county officials hope to break ground by 2024.
County officials also plan to make other improvements to the area, including beach bathrooms and expanded parking. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and local impact fee dollars would help pay for those amenities.
But the bulk of the money for the Garden City work will come from the 1.5% hospitality fee that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold in the unincorporated areas. County officials regained access to that revenue stream after settling a lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach last year. Local cities keep the hospitality fees collected within their borders.
County officials are required to spend hospitality dollars on projects and services that promote tourism. They have said they plan to spend about one-third of the recurring hospitality money on public safety personnel and another third can go toward hospitality-related projects, including infrastructure.
One challenge the county’s building programs have faced recently is the rising cost of labor and construction materials. Although they expect the $46 million will be enough to cover the major Garden City projects, they are limited by their budget and will make adjustments during the design phase. For example, county leaders might narrow the width of a sidewalk or multipurpose path to save money.
“Inflationary costs are always a concern,” said David Gilreath, the county’s assistant administrator over infrastructure and regulation. “We’ve got to determine what we want more specifically. … There’s a lot of unknowns at this phase.”
Gilreath did note that county officials would try to make any beautification efforts consistent throughout the area.
“What we want to do is carry the theme from the improvements on the street into each beach access,” he said. “If there’s signage or plantings or things that are common along the streetscape, we’ll carry those into those projects.”
County officials acknowledge that there are limits to the improvements. Flooding is common in the low-lying area, and no amount of drainage will change the tides. But progress can come in other ways.
“It just hasn’t been kept up like some of our neighbors,” said Nichols, who also serves on the board of the Garden City Beach Community Association. “An example of that is our closest neighbor Surfside. They’ve buried lines there. They increased the sidewalk. There’s no parking on the side of the road. And it’s landscaped very nicely. And so when you ride through Surfside, you get a really good feeling.”
Nestled between Surfside Beach and the county’s border with Georgetown County, Garden City Beach is an unincorporated area but looks like a classic beach town. Its landmarks include Sam’s Corner (opened in 1976) and the Garden City pier (originally built in 1973 but rebuilt after the structure was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989).
“Nothing’s really changed,” said Nichols, whose family first built a house there in 1948 and later bought their realty company in 1969. “That little business community, those are the same buildings that were there 60 years ago.”
Over the years, Garden City residents have wanted county leaders to modernize their infrastructure and they see this project as a way to accomplish that goal. Burying the power lines will make utilities more resilient when storms come, and Nichols said homeowners also want the lines underground because it would make the area more visually appealing. They contend that additional landscaping and street lights would have transformative aesthetic benefits.
“Anything is going to be better than what we’ve got,” Nichols said.
Especially with this budget.
“You can do a lot with $46 million,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.