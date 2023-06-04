Donald Ray Richardson
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Donald Ray Richardson, 63, will be held June 6 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Daryl George officiating.
Mr. Richardson passed away June 3.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Donald Richardson and Mary Josephine Richardson Todd. He was a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church. Mr. Richardson was employed by Horry County School District.
Surviving are one daughter, Lexi Richardson Weaver (Craig) of Myrtle Beach; two sisters, Ruth Ann Richardson and Mary Wagner of Darlington, SC; one brother, Ricky Richardson (Donna) of Surfside Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
