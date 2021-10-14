Tony Bernell Jones

Funeral services for Tony Bernell Jones, 70, will be held Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery at Bazen Crossroads in Pamplico.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.

Mr. Jones passed away Oct. 13 in Conway Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1951 in Florence County, a son of the late Ralph Jones and Genevieve Filyaw Jones.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Jones is survived by his children, David Shaun Jones, Gregory Jones, Tonya Dean and Constance Jones of North Carolina; his siblings, Bennie Jones (Michelle) Scraton, Carroll Jones (Pam), Nickie Jones (Shirley) and Mary Frances Smith (Jay) of Pamplico; significate other, Joyce Larrimore of Conway; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

The family asks everyone to wear a facemask and to be aware of social distancing.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.