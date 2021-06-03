Emily Leona Joye White
Funeral services for Emily Leona Joye White, 89, will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church.
Mrs. White, widow of William Arthur “Red” White Sr., went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 2. Born May 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Miles Lester and Annie Miller Joye.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. White was predeceased by her stepmother, Frances Byrd Joye; three brothers and nine sisters. Leona was a Godly woman, raised in Little Bethel Baptist Church in Marion. She attended Juniper Bay Baptist Church and was a faithful member for more than 40 years.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, nanny, and Ms. Grandma. She loved being outside, fishing with her husband Red, working in her flowers, and walking. She is survived by her four children, Gwen White Johnson (Randall), Barbara White Young, William A. White Jr. (Debbie), and Perry E. White (Vanessa).
She also is survived by one sister, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Emily-Grace Holmes, Krissy Martin, Claire Donovan, and Agape Care for all the long hours they worked taking care of “Ms. Grandma”!
Visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, and following the service they will receive friends in the Family Life Center. Private burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leona White’s memory to Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway 29527.
