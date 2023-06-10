Frederick James Town
A graveside service for Frederick James Town, 85, will be held June 12 at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Town died June 8 at his residence after a battle with cancer.
Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 21, 1938, he was a son of the late Albert Town and the late Thelma J. Town.
He joined the US Air Force in 1956 and honorably served 31 years in the US, Asia and Europe in the Civil Engineering Squadron. He retired with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant with numerous commendations and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
After retiring to Myrtle Beach, he went on to work many years at Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority and DDC Engineering.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Eugene C. Town Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Edith Juanice Town; daughter, Pamela Sampson (Wes); brother, Jon Town (Lynn) of Phoenix; sister, Mary Garza of Godley, Texas; grandchildren, Eugene C. Town Jr. (Jessica), Hallie Farrell (Jadon), Ava and Matthew Sampson; and two great-grandchildren, Sofiah and Eugene C. Town III.
The family will receive friends June 12 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to the USO at www.uso.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.