Frances Fowler Johnson
Frances Fowler Johnson
NICHOLS-Frances Fowler Johnson, 87, widow of Lehman Johnson, passed away Oct. 27.
Born in Tabor City, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Ballard Pinkney and Norma Cox Fowler. Prior to retirement, she was employed with AT&T.
She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Fowler; and a sister, Jean Fowler.
Mrs. Johnson was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Surviving are one son, Billy Johnson of Nichols; one daughter, Threasa Austin of Nichols; four grandchildren, Ava, Grayson Nora, and Tessa; and a brother, Billy Fowler of Tabor City, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.