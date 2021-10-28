Frances Fowler Johnson

NICHOLS-Frances Fowler Johnson, 87, widow of Lehman Johnson, passed away Oct. 27.

Born in Tabor City, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Ballard Pinkney and Norma Cox Fowler. Prior to retirement, she was employed with AT&T.

She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Fowler; and a sister, Jean Fowler.

Mrs. Johnson was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Surviving are one son, Billy Johnson of Nichols; one daughter, Threasa Austin of Nichols; four grandchildren, Ava, Grayson Nora, and Tessa; and a brother, Billy Fowler of Tabor City, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

