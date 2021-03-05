Lucille Rhettia Robertson Olson
Graveside services for Lucille Rhettia Robertson Olson, 92, will be held March 14 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Tresco Shannon officiating.
Mrs. Robertson passed away March 4 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 15, 1928, in Myrtle Beach, she was the daughter of the late Gilmore and Reba Creel Robertson. Mrs. Olson worked as a guidance counselor and obtained her master’s degree from Florida Atlantic University. She was member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a former member of the Florida Teacher’s Association and the National Education Association.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George Andrew Olson; a sister, Janette Robertson Castellon; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Bedenek.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Carroll McDonald (Renee) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Heather Marie Bedenek (Thomas) and Thomas Carroll McDonald Jr. (Samantha); and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bedenek, Alexander Bedenek and Brayden McDonald.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 1072, Conway 29528.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
