Dan Norton and his family love to spend time together in the outdoors, but kayaking was not one of their main activities.
“…I thought some little boat might be fun for fishing and camping,” Norton said. “We didn’t have room for storage … didn’t want a roof rack or trailer.”
He looked online for a kayak that wouldn’t require as much work, and only found inflatable ones. He didn’t want that, as he said they are “sluggish” in the water and hard to maneuver.
Norton knew there had to be a better way to kayak.
Thus, the Tucktec foldable kayak was born.
Norton took home the cash prize last year during Coastal Carolina University’s Shark Tank event for local entrepreneurs for his invention, a 10-foot foldable kayak made of specially-formulated, high density polyethylene (HPDE) plastic. It boasts stainless steel reinforced fold hinges and heavy-duty toggle clamps.
According to his web site, it is the only solid full-size hard-shell kayak that folds up to fit in the trunk of a car for transport, and weighs only 30 pounds. The kayak also exceeds U.S. Coast Guard Manufacturing and Safety requirements. The kayak costs $349, and with six quick clamps, Norton said it is a quick and easy assembly of around two minutes.
Norton said when he originally came up with the idea back in 2006 in its early stages, he didn’t do much with it because he realized he would have to travel to market it.
“I quickly found that if I wanted to pursue it, I would have to travel around the country doing outdoor trade shows. About two years ago, I decided that with the internet these days, you can reach everybody now without having to travel as much,” Norton said.
He relaunched the product, doing a complete redesign.
“It’s a better product, more durable, better looking,” Norton said.
John Kenny, the executive director of the Georgetown Innovation Center (who also works in the Conway office), bought a few of Norton’s kayaks for himself and his wife.
“We’ve been very pleased, and we’re finicky,” Kenny said. “I’m 72 and putting a big heavy kayak on the car is a pain, secondarily, you never seem to have the kayak when you want it. It’s great – I can put two on my shoulders and carry them. They can sit in a trunk in the back.”
Kenny said that originally when he purchased them, he only expected to use them in quiet creeks and similar settings, but after a vacation with family at the beach, his mind was changed.
“All the kids used them in the ocean and it was much more stable than I expected,” Kenny said.
After seeing that Tucktec was an early startup, Kenny told him to come and check out what CIC could do for him.
“Basically what they did was help me set goals and lay out a road map of how to get from point A to point B without borrowing a lot of money,” Norton said.
He had a few meetings with the CIC, and they helped him set goals for the next few weeks and months.
“We were looking at next stages. It helped me out in a process called ‘bootstrapping’, where I do as much as I can myself, get stuff out there, get the money from that and sort of snowball,” Norton said.
Kenny said he was impressed.
“Working with him was excellent, this was a person who was … moving into an entirely different area of building stuff, but he basically had to learn to do everything himself. He learned how to design, look into issue of anything in the way of intellectual property, and where is he going to sell it? One of the things we helped him do is write a business plan, marketing thoughts, and the most likely venue for selling.”
Norton worked out of his own garage, and began making about 12 at a time.
“I sold those, turned that over and made 24, and it kind of snowballed,” Norton said. “It really started taking off, especially during the peak seasons. Basically, we’ve sold [some] every day since I put them live on the internet.”
A company in Myrtle Beach does the machining of the plastic sheeting for him, and once he receives it, he and his son attach all the clamps and other materials to package for sale.
“We’re still making them ourselves, we’re family-owned,” Norton said. “I do all the business and internet stuff, and product development, and help make parts. My son does the assembly each day putting them together.”
They were able to make about eight to 10 kayaks per day out of his home, and have sold nearly 2,000 since going live online with their site last year. It takes them about 45 minutes to an hour to complete one kayak.
“It’s looking like this next year coming up is going to be even bigger,” Norton said.
In the last few months, Norton outgrew his garage, and moved his product to a larger location.
“We took some time in fall and winter, in slow season, to work on product more and improve it, and start really getting inventory in,” Norton said. “We can produce about 100 and not just the dozen at a time. It’s just a place that worked better.”
While the majority of his sales take place through his website, www.tucktec.com, Norton said his product will also be available on Amazon before the end of the year. Videos are available on the web site to show kayakers how to assemble the kayak.
He said that the price to ship a regular standard kayak, for example, out to California, would cost between $200-$300 just for shipping. He can ship the Tucktec kayak to the same location for about $30. On his website, he offers free shipping on most orders, and a 90-day return policy, no questions asked.
He also provides a three-year warranty.
“We [CIC] consider him to be a wonderful example of how a person can go from not having done anything in the space to having very successful sales,” Kenny said.
Thinking about his time participating in CCU’s Shark Tank competition, Norton said he encourages young entrepreneurs to get involved in opportunities such as that one.
“Things like that are always good to get into – no matter the prize,” Norton said. “You get exposure and you can make connections. Also just being able to interact with people and get advice on directions you can go, and receive support and resources.”
