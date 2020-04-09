A 1918 skipping rope rhyme
I had a little bird,
Its name was Enza.
I opened the window,
And in-flu-Enza
I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.
On multiple occasions, Horry County Council and North Myrtle Beach City Council have convened secret emergency meetings to approve policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Local officials insist there is nothing wrong with such secrecy, but their actions stand in stark contrast to what Myrtle Beach City Council and Conway City Council have done. Those councils announced their emergency meetings and allowed the public to listen to council members' discussions. Should local governments be holding secret meetings?
