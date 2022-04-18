After a dozen years, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is getting a facelift.
Construction for the three-phase, $3.7 million dollar, project began earlier this month. The remodel goes from 8th Avenue North to the SkyWheel with the first phase focusing on the businesses in between the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Plyler Park.
Phase two will focus on the boardwalk section in front of Plyler Park while phase three will focus on the area in front the pavilion. Phase one is expected to be done around Easter while the remaining two phases are expected to each take a few months to complete, setting up for a fall finish, said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
“If it goes well, September. But realistically, probably October before it’s finished,” Kruea said.
Dylan Shumpert, the city’s capital department project coordinator, said the new boards are four inches thick and range from 8-16 feet long. He said there will be in nine different colors and are placed strategically throughout the new boardwalk. Shumpert added the brighter colors such as red and blue are located near the front of businesses to draw customers in.
There will also be nautical flags designed into the boardwalk, Shumpert said, adding ‘Myrtle Beach’ will be spelled out in nautical flags in front of the beach volleyball courts. A flag will also be designed into each of the two bump out seating areas that stretch onto the beach, he said.
“We’re still up in the air on exactly what to put there,” Shumpert said.
The original railings will stay in place, Shumpert said, but the tops and caps will be removed and it will be an entirely flat surface. He also said the handrails at the stairs that lead to the beach will also be replaced with wood.
Shumpert added the new wood being laid at the boardwalk is guaranteed to last 50 years.
Currently, there are five workers putting in an upwards of 13-hour workdays to move the project along. The boardwalk will remain open while under construction as well as remain open and usable during Carolina Country Music Fest later this year.
With building materials being in such high demand, the project has been delayed since November, Kruea said.
“We were hoping to start last fall, typically this is something we’d do after Labor Day but the supply chain issues forced a significant delay,” Kruea said.
This is the first time that the boardwalk has even been repaired, according to Kruea. Since the roughly $6.4 million project opened in May 2010, the southern yellow pine wood that makes up the renowned attraction has been exposed to sun, sleet, extreme weather and the feet of millions of tourists for over a decade. Kruea said it was time for a replacement, adding the boardwalk acts as downtown Myrtle Beach’s living room.
“It’s like dressing up your living room for when company comes to town,” Kruea said.
A new boardwalk section is not just the only thing coming to Ocean Boulevard this year. New pedestrian safety rails are set to be placed on both sides of the street between 7th and 12th avenues north.
“We may extend that at some point in the future but no that’s what we have planned for this time,” he said.
Kruea said the new railing project is roughly $1 million but the city did receive a $250,000 grant from the state to put toward the project.
The old mobile barricades are still going to be used for future events, Kruea said.
“We have them all scattered across town right now because of the marathon,” he said.
The city has also taken the time and money to spruce up other areas including Midway Memorial Park and Grand Park.
Midway Memorial has underwent a $427,000 makeover by the city, complete with new pickleball courts, resurfaced tennis courts, security cameras, a new hitting wall, renovations to the basketball court and decorative fencing around the outskirts of the park.
Brent Ryan and Bob Vallerano were out Friday afternoon playing a game of pickleball on the new courts. Ryan discovered the pickleball courts through an app called Places to Play. When he initially found Midway Park in December before coming down to Myrtle Beach, there were only four courts. He was surprised to see six new courts, praising city council for their efforts to improve the park
“Smart way of using tax money,” Ryan said.
Vallerano, who used to play pickleball at a church in Surfside, shared the same thoughts as his fellow pickleball player.
“They really made the renovations nice,” Vallerano said. “They did an excellent job. Sometimes you come out here and almost all the ten courts are being occupied.”
Down the road from Midway Park, the fields at Grand Park Athletic Complex at The Market Common are getting a makeover with new turf being put in at the nine fields over the next three years.
A total of $1.5 million is being spent on three fields this year with the remaining six fields will be replaced with turf over the next two years. Kruea said it was time for the fields to be replaced and that the turf has a 10-year lifespan. The fields are currently being lined up for lacrosse, soccer and baseball and the project is anticipated to be done by mid-April.
