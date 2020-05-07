Veteran Post Office worker Tom Yackanin doesn’t “fear the fear.”

“It’s just another job,” he said. “We go out and we do our job, whether it’s a hurricane or whether it’s inclement weather; we just deal with it. It’s our mission to go out there and deliver the mail no matter what.”

The New Jersey native got his start at the Post Office (called the U.S. Postal Department at the time) when he was 18. At 19, he was drafted into the Army, and served two years as an infantryman in Vietnam before going back to the Post Office and then mechanic school.

He came to Myrtle Beach after being laid off from a New Jersey Caterpillar dealership in 1990. He had been here before on golfing trips, and took the opportunity to move to the beach for good.

He’s been working in the Myrtle Beach Post Office since 1991. Right now, his route covers the neighborhood just south of Pine Lakes Country Club, running south to 38th Avenue.

Since the pandemic, he said people have been getting more packages in the mail as they shop online instead of in stores. Sometimes, neighbors leave him thank-you notes or baked goods.

“I believe the social distancing is a really good thing,” he said, adding that he has his own personal protection in his truck. “We have everything we need in here to take care of ourselves. I have spray, and I have a mask if I need it, if I’m in a certain area. As you see, this neighborhood here is kind of wide open. But I have protective gear if I need to do that.”

For example, his route includes the Covenant Towers retirement community, filled with older residents who are more susceptible to COVID-19.

Experts believe there’s a low risk of the virus being spread through the mail. It’s spread mainly by person-to-person contact, so Yackanin sanitizes himself before touching any of the residents’ mail or going into the complex’s mailroom. He said he’ll take out the outgoing mail and then sanitize himself again.

“I’m not saying that they have it – which they haven’t had any cases here – but again, we’re talking ‘what if?’” Yackanin said. “You never know. It’s the silent enemy.”

At 71 and in the middle of a pandemic, Yackanin could have retired by now, but he hasn’t.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, and the Post Office has a good medical plan. After beating cancer, he decided he wanted to keep working. The job helps him get a bit of exercise.

“A lot my friends that were in their 60s had passed away because of their inactivity,” Yackanin said. “I got a new lease on life and I just have this idea that the more I continue working, it gives me a sense of purpose and something for me to just look forward to in the morning, getting up and going.”

