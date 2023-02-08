Eunice Tyler Martin
Funeral services for Eunice Tyler Martin, 90, will be held Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Cashion and the Rev. Earl Spivey officiating. Private burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin passed away at her residence Feb. 8.
Born Aug. 4, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Kemp and Fronie Ray Tyler. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her husbands, Junior Pearly Martin and Herbert Lane Goff; two brothers, John and Paul Tyler; and one sister, Lois Graham.
She was the former owner and operator of Martins Daycare. Mrs. Martin loved flowers, gardening and social gatherings. She was a member of Homewood Baptist Church where she loved her church family and serving the Lord.
She is survived by one daughter, Garnette Byrd (John); one son, Antino “Tony” Martin (Diane); one sister, Lois Graham; two grandchildren, Tracy Huggins and Theodore “Teddy” Lamont; and three great-grandchildren, Gunter Huggins, McCarthy Huggins and Laynee Lamont.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mrs. Martin’s memory to Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 Hwy 319 Conway, SC 29526. Please sign a guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Martin family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
