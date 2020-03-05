Connie Jones says she wants to enrich students’ lives and lift them to a higher standard.
Here are some of the tips she gives to help applicants impress college administrators and companies hiring employees.
■ Get a dream and a vision.
■ Put nametags on your right side.
■ Shake hands with your right hand and look into the other person’s eyes while you’re doing it. Your nametag will be visible to the person whose hand you’re shaking if you shake in this manner.
■ Your bread plate goes on your left and your drink on your right.
■ Tear bread into small pieces and butter each piece as you’re ready to eat it. Put you knife on the edge of the bread dish with the cutting side toward you.
■ If you want to go to the rest room, don’t announce what you’re doing. Just say “excuse me” and put your napkin folded lengthwise on the back of your chair to let the wait staff know that you’re planning to return.
■ When you’re leaving, put your folded napkin on the table on the left of your place setting.
■ If there’s a blessing and you don’t want to participate, don’t, but take a moment of silence while the others pray. You can leave your eyes open if you choose.
■ Don’t sit with a space between your legs and your napkin on just one leg.
■ To wipe your mouth, wrap the edges of your napkin over your two pointer fingers and dabs the edges of your mouth only. If you have on lipstick that will get on the napkin, blot it before you use your napkin.
■ Don’t spit a piece of chewed fat or gristle into your napkin. Simply put it back on your folk, the same way you just put it into your mouth. Put it back on your plate and put a little food over it.
■ Don’t talk about politics, religion, death, sickness or Facebook. Acceptable topics are the weather, school and sports. If you don’t know anything about sports, catch up on some before you go to your formal dinner. Know the facts about the company you’re interviewing with.
■ Cut meat one bite at a time.
■ Never ask for a to-go plate or a doggie bag.
■ Never order anything that might be messy to eat.
■ Don’t yawn, text or talk while a speaker is talking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.