GALIVANTS FERRY-Disney’s Aladdin Jr. will play at Aynor Middle School Nov. 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

The spectacular musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The AMS Fine Arts cast includes 42 students, led by LeAnne Altman and Alex Wylie.

Theatre-goers are invited to join Aladdin (Amare Teel), Jasmine (Madison Hickman), and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie (Miles Godwin) as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar (Parker Kelly). The musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as Friend Like Me, A Whole New World and Prince Ali, as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production.

With new, colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin Jr. is expected to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.

Disney’s Aladdin Jr.is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International that is also providing all the materials. Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com or by calling and reserving a seat at (843) 358-6000, ext. 133201 or (843) 997-8486.

Check out the Aynor Middle School Chorus Facebook Page, The Aynor Middle School website or the Aynor Middle School Facebook page.