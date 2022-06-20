Locations along the Grand Strand are ready to spark and dazzle community residents and tourists with this year’s Fourth of July fireworks season.
Multiple areas across the Myrtle Beach area have Fourth of July firework shows scheduled, as well as summertime shows.
Broadway at the Beach will unveil its annual holiday fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4, weather permitting. The firework shows also take place during Broadway’s Great American Summer Nights entertainment series, which brings strolling entertainment and spectacles to the boardwalk nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. during the summer.
“This year's lineup includes Mr. Nigel's Dance Party, acoustic music from Shelley Sasser, costumed stilt walkers, character appearances [and] more,” said LHWH public relations representative Gina Vasselli said.
Broadway at the Beach will also host its regular weekly fireworks shows the same week on Tuesday, July 5, and Friday, July 8, both at 10 p.m.
Barefoot Landing’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration will take place is also at 10 p.m. July 4 at 10 p.m. The event will feature regular seasonal entertainment from SummerFest! at Barefoot Landing, showcasing music, comedy and boardwalk entertainment nightly according to the website.
In addition, SummerFest! headliner Nick Pike, semi-finalist on "America's Got Talent,” will perform on a unicycle, juggling and entertaining adults and children during shows on the Pepsi Stage at Dockside Village at 7 and 8 p.m.
The MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet is celebrating the Fourth of July with a colorful array of festivities beginning at 11 a.m. with the 39th Annual Murrells Inlet boat parade, where decorated boats will cruise through the city-side bay. Onlookers can enjoy live music along with experiencing the local diners and bars.
Later that night, the MarshWalk will unveil the “Grand Strand’s largest aerial fireworks show” in a 20-minute plus display of patriot inspired fireworks starting at 10 p.m., according to its website.
Cherry Grove Pier will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show beginning around 9:30 p.m in a 30-minute display of professional pyrotechnics. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beach chairs and enjoy the fiery lights from the nearby shores of North Myrtle Beach.
Aynor will launch its annual fireworks show on July 9 starting at 9 p.m., and can be viewed from Town Park where live music will be playing from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will have food from Carter’s Carolina BBQ and a free kid zone available.
“Enjoy some music and let kids play till we all watch the big booms,” the Town of Aynor wrote in a Facebook post.
Independence Day celebrants in Georgetown can look forward to a community-open fireworks show at East Bay Park starting at 9 p.m. The park offers facilities including a large playground, benches, overhead shelter, and a shoreside view of Sampit River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.