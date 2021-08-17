By KATHY ROPP
Conway’s 2021 SuperStars competition ended in a tie, so for the first time in the history of the event there will be two Conway SuperStars this year.
The ladies, Savannah Turner and Sarah Carroll, have more in common than winning this year’s competition.
They have both held the title of Conway TeenStar in the past, and the ladies say they have been good friends for eight or nine years.
After they were pronounced winners the two girls embraced excitedly.
Sarah, a recent graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College, headed to Coastal Carolina University this fall, was tapped for the winner’s circle after singing, Thank You Jesus.
As for having double winners, Miss Carroll said she thought it was wonderful. She loved the competition and said, “We had a good time.”
Miss Turner pointed out that although the two ladies have been in the same event before this was the first time they had competed against each other.
“It was an honor to be on the same level with someone like Savannah,” Sarah said. “I know how much heart she has and how much she puts into it.”
Savannah said she wanted to be in the competition because she loves Conway, graduated from Conway High School and is well aware of the tremendous amount of talent in this area.
She is working with an animal hospital now as she pursues a career in veterinary medicine. The 21-year-old is also the current North Carolina Yam Festival Queen. Her winning song was Heart of Stone.
The 19-year-old said she’s come a long way from her days as Conway’s TeenStar and believes she’s improved since then so she wanted to return to the competition.
“I knew this opportunity would help me grow…help me in my worship because it’s what I really love to do and my aspirations are to continue to be a worship leader and to become a counselor for children,” the psychology student said.
Meredith Lane was the SuperStar runner-up singing All I Ask.
A second happening, that is likely a first, is that two sisters won titles in Saturday night’s competition.
The new TeenStar Carolinah Carroll and SuperStar Sarah Carroll are sisters.
Carolinah Carroll, 14, sang Blue Moon of Kentucky to win over runner-up Anna Gray Thompson, who sang Clean.
Carolinah is a rising ninth grader at Aynor High School. In addition to singing, she likes to write music and recently learned to yodel, a little of which she used in her winning performance Saturday. Her favorite activity is musical theatre.
Runner-up for Conway TeenStar was Anna Gray Thompson, a 16-year-old Conway High School student, who is a member of the Conway High School a cappella choir and sings as a member of The Rock Church Worship Team.
Conway’s new JuniorStar is 12-year-old Reese Richardson, who sang I Believe. Reese loves snowboarding, singing, fishing, water sports and boating. She says her faith is very important to her and she believes God gave her the gift of song to use for His glory. She sang the National Anthem at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl at Coastal Carolina University.
Runner-up for the JuniorStar title also walked away with the honor of having been voted the audience favorite. Eden Davis, a rising sixth grader, sang Hold on to Me. She is a member of Advancing the Kingdom Praise and Worship Team and believes God has given her this gift to share His light with others. Her favorite events where she’s sung before are part of Conway’s Rivertown Christmas.
Judges for the evening were Ashley Livingston, Larry White and Jacelyn Spearman. Guy Dozier served once again as the master of ceremonies for the event, sponsored by the Conway Recreation Department and held in the McCown Auditorium.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy welcomed the guests and presented the awards.
2019 TeenStar Summer Staton gave two special performances.
