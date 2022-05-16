Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.
The democratization of the blue crab has always irked my soul.
The nostalgia runs too deep. Too many memories of summer days trudging through the marsh with my father, cousin Shaquan and Uncle Cedric, hoping to lure them in with chicken backs we'd tied to string and fill a few full before the tide changed its mind.
Selfishly, I thought eating blue crabs should be more of a family affair. The type of occasion you had at your grandma’s house, your favorite Aunt melting the butter while you spread last week's newspaper on the table right before the motherload of steaming crabs came tumbling from that ubiquitous speckled enamel stockpot (because everybody’s grandma had that speckled enamel stockpot under the sink). Selfishly I wanted enjoying blue crabs to be close-knit, our little regional secret, not “World Famous.”
I thought I’d feel uneasy eating them with strangers from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Ooltewah, Tennessee, who weren’t privy to the fact that the big male crabs were “jimmies” or the females were identified by the red tips of their claws (like fingernail polish). No pun intended. I thought all those blue crab amateurs would water down the authenticity.
That was the first reason I’ve always avoided the World Famous Blue Crab Festival. The second reason was because there’s always been rumors and rants floating around that you could get EVERYTHING at the festival except BLUE CRABS. To be fair, as most festivals balloon into something bigger and bigger, they get further and further away from their origin. Therefore, if you’re ever in New Orleans at the Beignet Festival, there’s just as much jambalaya and muffulettas as there are beignets.
This Saturday, I tucked away my pride and selfishness and spent a sticky, semi-rainy day in a throng of 50,000 people – 49,993 of those people I didn’t know. Those rants and rumors were right: You could find EVERYTHING there. Cotton candy wine-flavored wine, inflatable hot tubs, strawberry rhubarb preserves, kangaroo and alligator jerky described as “Exotic Meat Sticks” and real starfish painted to look identical to Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants.
However, if you could bob and weave your way through the dense myriad of mumbo jumbo — windchimes made from seashells, loaded ribbon fries, $2 Jell-O shots, half slabs of barbecue ribs and loggerhead sea turtles painted on driftwood – only then would you dispel the myth of there being hardly any blue crab to be had.
Most of the blue crab offering came in the most typical, tried and true form: crab cake sandwiches. The Brentwood’s version was reminiscent of the mixture that’s stuffed inside the shell for deviled crabs.
Then there was the Pilot House’s sandwich, which had more lump meat than backfin and filler — a claim that most crabcakes promise but rarely deliver.
Ke’Niya’s Kitchen, a vendor from West Palm Beach, didn’t have crab cakes, but they did have massive woks filled to the brim with what they described as a “crab boil.” It was basically what most of us know as a Lowcountry boil, but with clusters of blue crab, shrimp and corn, and without the sausage and potatoes. They also had fried crabs, a delicacy amongst coastal Black communities from The Chesapeake Bay to the Florida Keys. Speaking of Florida Keys, the shabby waterfront haunt Key West Crazy was the only vendor I saw serving blue crabs, whole and steamed (not boiled) and for $20 dollars for 7 crabs — a bargain considering the fact you’ll probably spend $25-30 a dozen at your local seafood market.
All in all, Daddio’s Pub wins my bogus Blue Crab Festival award. They had their version of the crab cake sandwich (of course), but then they also had crab rangoon (I’m a self-admitted crab rangoon snob) and a soft-shell crab sandwich, that mostly because of its rarity and the boom sauce I slathered it with, was the highlight of this beautiful day.
So, it’s safe to say, the World-Famous Blue Crab Festival is all it’s hyped up to be.
It’s Coachella for blue crab lovers and, Lord willing, I’ll never miss another festival again. And those 49,993 strangers who flocked to the Little River waterfront packed in shuttle buses, minivans and golf carts may not be the aficionados I'd like them to be, I've found peace in knowing that we’re in love with at least two of the same things: blue crabs and a good time.
