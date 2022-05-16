Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.

The democratization of the blue crab has always irked my soul.

The nostalgia runs too deep. Too many memories of summer days trudging through the marsh with my father, cousin Shaquan and Uncle Cedric, hoping to lure them in with chicken backs we'd tied to string and fill a few full before the tide changed its mind.

Selfishly, I thought eating blue crabs should be more of a family affair. The type of occasion you had at your grandma’s house, your favorite Aunt melting the butter while you spread last week's newspaper on the table right before the motherload of steaming crabs came tumbling from that ubiquitous speckled enamel stockpot (because everybody’s grandma had that speckled enamel stockpot under the sink). Selfishly I wanted enjoying blue crabs to be close-knit, our little regional secret, not “World Famous.”

I thought I’d feel uneasy eating them with strangers from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Ooltewah, Tennessee, who weren’t privy to the fact that the big male crabs were “jimmies” or the females were identified by the red tips of their claws (like fingernail polish). No pun intended. I thought all those blue crab amateurs would water down the authenticity.

That was the first reason I’ve always avoided the World Famous Blue Crab Festival. The second reason was because there’s always been rumors and rants floating around that you could get EVERYTHING at the festival except BLUE CRABS. To be fair, as most festivals balloon into something bigger and bigger, they get further and further away from their origin. Therefore, if you’re ever in New Orleans at the Beignet Festival, there’s just as much jambalaya and muffulettas as there are beignets.

This Saturday, I tucked away my pride and selfishness and spent a sticky, semi-rainy day in a throng of 50,000 people – 49,993 of those people I didn’t know. Those rants and rumors were right: You could find EVERYTHING there. Cotton candy wine-flavored wine, inflatable hot tubs, strawberry rhubarb preserves, kangaroo and alligator jerky described as “Exotic Meat Sticks” and real starfish painted to look identical to Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants.