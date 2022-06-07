Businesses and city officials are preparing for an influx of people as Carolina Country Music Festival kicks off Thursday and is expected to bring thousands of country music fans to downtown Myrtle Beach.
Road closures will begin Wednesday around the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place ahead of the sold-out festival, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The three-day, outdoor fest will last through Sunday. First organized and held in 2015, the event will feature more than 30 of the country’s “hottest artists,” including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, according to the CCMF website.
Clayton Burrous, owner of the Grand Strand Brewing Company, said the event brought in more customers than normal throughout the concert’s duration that were “fun to be around” and “well behaved.”
“2021 was our first year in business and our first experience with CCMF,” Burrous said. “...the experience we had last year interacting with the fans, the crews, and even some of the artists who visited the brewery was amazing, and we expect it will be more of the same in 2022.”
In preparation for this year’s concert, Burrous said the brewery will have full service in the taproom and beer garden, as well as extending its operating hours until midnight each day of the festival.
“We will have our full food menu available, and will serve spirits this year which we did not have last year,” Burrous said. “We are also encouraging those without a ticket to join us at the brewery and in Nance Plaza to listen to the concert.”
Music from the festival can be heard “crystal clear” from the brewery, he added.
Jame Hufnagel, a manager at The Bowery said the CCMF was the biggest festival of the year for them, and that the bar is stocked up on beer and liquor for incoming festival goers.
“Come on and party,” Hufnagel said.
The festival site will span 18 acres of coast-adjacent land from the boardwalk to Ocean Boulevard during the duration of the event. Parking for the festival will be located at the former site of the Myrtle Square Mall just south of 28th Avenue North between North Oak Street and Kings Highway, according to Myrtle Beach police.
The gates will open at 6 p.m and close at 11:30 p.m on Thursday. From Friday to Sunday, the gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.
Traffic changes may last through Tuesday, depending on the road, police said.
Police ask people to use 9th Avenue North between Broadway Street and Kings Highway for ride-booking services pick-ups and drop-offs.
Myrtle Beach police officers will initiate the first road closure on Ocean Boulevard from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North at 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Tuesday, said Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Thomas Vest.
Here are other road closures to expect:
- Ocean Boulevard from 8th to 7th avenues north will also close from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday. All northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be redirected to 7th Avenue North and then North Kings Highway. Only the roadway will be closed, and sidewalks will provide access to businesses.
- Ocean Boulevard from Mr. Joe White Avenue to 9th Avenue North will be closed every day of the festival until 12:30 a.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- All traffic on 9th Avenue North will be closed throughout the festival at 12 a.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The eastbound lane of 9th Avenue North will close from Chester Street to Ocean Boulevard at 8 a.m. Wednesday and all the way to Kings Highway on Thursday.
- 8th Avenue North will close at 8 a.m. Thursday and stay closed until 12 p.m. Monday.
- Chester Street from 10th to 9th avenues north will close every day of the festival at 10 a.m. and reopen at 12 a.m. on Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Chester Street from 7th to 8th avenues north will close at 8 a.m. Thursday and reopen at noon Monday. Local traffic will be allowed through.
- York Street will also close between 7th and 8th avenues north at 8 a.m. Thursday and reopen at 12 p.m. Monday. Local traffic will be allowed through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.