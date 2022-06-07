Businesses and city officials are preparing for an influx of people as Carolina Country Music Festival kicks off Thursday and is expected to bring thousands of country music fans to downtown Myrtle Beach.

Road closures will begin Wednesday around the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place ahead of the sold-out festival, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The three-day, outdoor fest will last through Sunday. First organized and held in 2015, the event will feature more than 30 of the country’s “hottest artists,” including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, according to the CCMF website.

Clayton Burrous, owner of the Grand Strand Brewing Company, said the event brought in more customers than normal throughout the concert’s duration that were “fun to be around” and “well behaved.”

“2021 was our first year in business and our first experience with CCMF,” Burrous said. “...the experience we had last year interacting with the fans, the crews, and even some of the artists who visited the brewery was amazing, and we expect it will be more of the same in 2022.”

In preparation for this year’s concert, Burrous said the brewery will have full service in the taproom and beer garden, as well as extending its operating hours until midnight each day of the festival.

“We will have our full food menu available, and will serve spirits this year which we did not have last year,” Burrous said. “We are also encouraging those without a ticket to join us at the brewery and in Nance Plaza to listen to the concert.”

Music from the festival can be heard “crystal clear” from the brewery, he added.

Jame Hufnagel, a manager at The Bowery said the CCMF was the biggest festival of the year for them, and that the bar is stocked up on beer and liquor for incoming festival goers.

“Come on and party,” Hufnagel said.

The festival site will span 18 acres of coast-adjacent land from the boardwalk to Ocean Boulevard during the duration of the event. Parking for the festival will be located at the former site of the Myrtle Square Mall just south of 28th Avenue North between North Oak Street and Kings Highway, according to Myrtle Beach police.