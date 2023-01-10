As Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum continues its 25th year, the museum is entering 2023 with a new art exhibit that challenges the viewer "to distinguish real-world images from abstraction."
The new exhibit is by Randi-Reiss McCormack, an artist from the Baltimore, Maryland, area who received her undergraduate degree in painting and printmaking at Cornell University and earned her graduate degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
Liz Miller, curator of the art museum and McCormack’s Wanderlust exhibit, said the Maryland-based artist sought out the museum herself and submitted an exhibition proposal online, which is how the display took form.
“I always am reviewing them when they come through, and hers caught my eye immediately,” Miller said. “Not only for the wonderful colors and beautiful forms that I saw. I was really interested in her medium and the materials she uses to create what she calls tufted paintings.”
McCormack’s pieces use mixed media, but are mostly fiber based, Miller said. The Maryland-based artist uses techniques like rug tufting and punch needling to weave different fabrics into wholly single pieces of abstract art.
“The way that she sort of weaves all of these mediums together, not just fiber, but also painting, also printmaking into one piece is pretty incredible,” Miller said. “And then there's also just the sheer size of them. I think people will be surprised when they walk in and just see these - they're very large. And they just sort of envelop you when you're in the room.”
Miller said she thinks the exhibit will resonate with people looking to experience professionally crafted art as a newcomer to the form as well as local fiber-based artists.
“I think it'll be a really neat sort of sensory experience for people. It's going to be tough for people not to touch. You can't touch in the art museum. But these are so tactile, you just want to,” Miller said.
Randi Reiss-McCormack | Wonderlust opened to the public Tuesday and will run through April 16.
The gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission to the museum during regular gallery hours is free.
