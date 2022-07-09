A full-scale musical extravaganza — featuring well-known conductors, choral orchestral performances, soloists and fully staged operas — is being offered on the Grand Strand throughout the month of July.
The month-long event is called Muzika, and it's an “incredible experience,” according to one of its founders, Sharon Tchonev.
“It’s going to be quite an extravaganza of classical music…even for those who don’t frequent classical productions,” said Tchonev, who is director of operations for Muzika. “This will be a first for Myrtle Beach to host such a large classical music festival with so many artists from the Metropolitan Opera and the New England Conservatory. It’ll be truly phenomenal and we’re going to projection lighting which is going to be a three dimensional effect on the sets.”
Tchonev said Muzika features numerous staged operas among the festival’s 23 performances, which began last week.
Artists from the Metropolitan Opera of New York and from throughout the country will be displaying their talents.
“There will be staged opera right there in Myrtle Beach being conducted by the Metropolitan Opera artists," she said. "And also you’ll have phenomenal soloists. And we are building our own sets and sewing our own costumes."
All this music, singing and opera coming to the Grand Strand is getting a boost from a variety of local entities, including area churches, local high schools, the Horry County Museum and Coastal Carolina University.
For example, Tchonev said Muzika artists will be lodging, eating their meals and rehearsing at Coastal Carolina.
Venue for the operas will be at Myrtle Beach High School, which is the only location that has an orchestra pit and a deep enough stage to put on such a big production.
“So obviously, people will just buy their tickets and make their way out there, and there are 20 other performances at churches, at the Horry County Museum and other locations all along the Grand Strand and in Georgetown,” she said. “They will just be purchasing their tickets and making their way there. No need to bring anything.”
And no need to dress up if you plan to attend any of the performances, but then again, don’t show up in shorts and flip flops. “Just something middle of the road (to wear) is fine,” Tchonev said. “This is not just a symphony. This is going to be a lot of choirs and soloists, and it will also be theatrical.
“And you know, opera is really one of the most difficult (productions) to put together, because you have orchestra, sets, costumes and lights. You have everything coming together to create a large scale experience.”
Regardless of which Muzika events you decide to attend, know that they are for all ages and the entire family.
Many of the events, such as the operas, last for two hours with intermission. But some of the concerts run for just an hour.
One Muzika highlight is a special concert scheduled to be held at the Horry County Museum on a Saturday. It will feature musicians from New York and two talented harpists and violinists.
Tchonev said that regardless of what Muzika event you attend, you should start marking your calendar “because the world is coming to you now, so to miss it would be a mistake.
“And I can guarantee you one thing. Nobody will be bored. We’re excited and we hope people will come out and enjoy.”
Sampling of the Muzika offerings:
• Metropolitan Opera singer Amy Shoremount (soprano) and Christopher Cooley (piano), July 10 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
• The Master Artists Concert Series featuring works by Beehoven, Bolling, Haydn and Morricone, 7 p.m. July 15 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet.
• La Scala to Broadway featuring Serena Hill-Laroche (soprano), Adam Holcomb (tenor), Jeffrey Jones (base baritone) and Catherine Garner (piano), 6 p.m., July 17, Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8712 U.S. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach.
• Mediterranean Breeze — An Evening of Sumptuous Strains of Canteloube, Saint Saens, de Falla and More. Yura Choi (mezzo soprano), Michael Emery (violin), John Wickey (harp) and Rita Dunn (harp). 7:30 p.m., July 23, Horry County Museum, 805 Main Street, Conway.
For a full listing of Muzika performances on the Grand Strand in July and to get tickets, go to: https://varnainternational.com/muzika/?utm_source=visitmyrtlebeach&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=vmb-website&_ga-ft=1YecmS.0.0.0.0.2285I2G-1PKWHMI.0.0
