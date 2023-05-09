Country music singer Morgan Wallen will not perform at the upcoming 2023 Carolina Country Music Festival due to medical reasons, according to a statement on CCMF's website.
"We are disappointed, as we were excited to host Wallen at CCMF, again, just as much as everyone wanted to see him perform," CCMF said in a statement.
Wallen is unable perform for another six weeks due to medical reasons, and that the festival is looking to reschedule the country singer for 2024's concert, according to CCMF.
"...We wish him a speedy recovery. Please be patient with us as we work quickly to update the line up," CCMF said.
