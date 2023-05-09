061 CCMF_JM13.JPG

The Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday in Myrtle Beach and continues through Sunday. The gates open each day at 1 p.m. with the headliners slated to the take the stage around 10 p.m. Featuring 30-plus artists, the lineup includes Eric Church and Darius Rucker. It is sold out. The grounds are at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place stretching from Kings Highway, over Ocean Boulevard and to the edge of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The festival grounds are bound by 8th and 9th avenues north but additional roads are closed to traffic. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Country music singer Morgan Wallen will not perform at the upcoming 2023 Carolina Country Music Festival due to medical reasons, according to a statement on CCMF's website.

"We are disappointed, as we were excited to host Wallen at CCMF, again, just as much as everyone wanted to see him perform," CCMF said in a statement. 

Wallen is unable perform for another six weeks due to medical reasons, and that the festival is looking to reschedule the country singer for 2024's concert, according to CCMF.

"...We wish him a speedy recovery. Please be patient with us as we work quickly to update the line up," CCMF said.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

