Up-and-coming country music artist Christopher Nelson was in shock when his name was announced at the Carolina Country Music Awards.
People in the crowd were looking at him and calling his name to go up on stage.
“Me?” he questioned.
This month, Nelson won country music video of the year during the Carolina Country Music Awards at the House of Blues for his music video “Working Class Heroes.”
“First of all, I was very surprised because this was my first year getting in the country music awards,” Nelson said. “We didn’t show up thinking we were necessarily going to win anything. We were just happy to be there.
“We went up against such major players,” he said.
The song and music video pay tribute to his father and other blue-collar workers. The video begins by showing the garage door opening at his father’s workplace in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he drives a heavy recovery unit vehicle.
“It’s basically like my anthem for the blue collar worker,” Nelson said. “It comes from a very real place. It’s not something I imagined.”
The video also features a range of different blue collar workers, as well as late friends and family members who were blue collar workers.
“This video and this song means much more to me than just a song that was done for me,” Nelson said. “It’s more like a family heirloom.”
Nelson’s band has five members, and he brings a unique background to the stage – his ability to switch from guitar to the saxophone.
He said it can be strange at first for the crowd to experience, but it has been an unexpected surprise at the positive response he's received.
“I’ve been a saxophonist all my life…I’m not going to stop doing that,” he said. “It’s just different…I put saxophone in country music. It is what it is. It’s a really cool experience.”
Since Nelson was young, he has always played country music, though he has a background in orchestra and was in his school’s band program.
Nelson grew up in Clinton and later attended UNC Pembroke where he studied music.
He began traveling the country, teaching and conducting clinics, including a band camp at Notre Dame.
Three years ago while living in Hartsville, a local bar owner offered him $50 on a bar tab to come in and sing.
That was his first gig.
“After that I was booked every weekend,” he said. “Now we’re recording singles and I’ve got studios coming after us to do work.”
Now, he works during the day with a landscaping company in Loris and travels around the area playing music.
“I work a day job and play music all night long,” he said.
Nelson, 29, has lived in Loris for a little over a year, and has already played at the Loris Bog-Off festival.
“I haven’t lived here that long, but it’s like Loris has already claimed me as its own,” he said.
Nelson and his band play live music from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, and this past weekend they visited Raleigh.
Up next, he’s heading out to go on tour in the spring, with stops planned for Nashville, Texas and Florida.
