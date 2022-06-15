Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his column, To Butterfly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.

If you allow it, Myrtle Beach can be a glutton’s pep rally, cheering you on with pom poms as you finish the last inch of a footlong hotdog, hide those buttermilk biscuits under a goopy blanket of sausage gravy or make that one last trek to the buffet because you noticed the kitchen staff just put out a fresh pan of bourbon chicken.

Indeed there are a few spots where you can get a kale smoothie and burritos stuffed with marinated tempeh, but that narrative is drowned out by fish bowls – literally, plastic fish bowls full of blue Hawaiian cocktails or hidden in the shadows of paper boats runneth over chili cheese fries.

Fortunately for you, I and our overall health, LoLeo – the first cold-press juice bar on the beach – disrupts that prevailing theme, where those blue Hawaiian fish bowls are replaced with organic Blue Majik Algae, a cousin of spirulina known for boosting energy levels, which you can add to your "Magic Mylk."

I’m aware that the average LoLeo loyalist would spill their chia seeds in haste trying to distance themselves from a Spam frying, chitterling-lover like me.

And on the flipside, I don’t associate myself with kombucha sippers or veganaise smearers – I think the air fryer is witchcraft, plant-based burgers are borderline demonic.

Not only is a carton of cashew milk more expensive than a gallon of 87 unleaded gas in my world, but it’s also as egregious as cauliflower buffalo wings.

I do love vegetables: Brussels sprouts, asparagus, Swiss chard, just as long as it’s sautéed in a liberal amount of duck fat or bacon grease. I love fruit, especially mango – a nice, ripe mango, but I like that mango, cantaloupe and pineapples especially when it’s doused with Chamoy and chili powder. It’s safe to say that I eat just enough “healthy stuff” to keep me “healthy.”