After 20 years of collaboration between the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and Dr. Harold M. Rhodes, an exhibit of Dr. Rhodes’ African American art collection opens Tuesday through the rest of the summer.
The Lifting Black Voices | The Rhodes Collection of African-American Art exhibit within the Myrtle Beach museum features artwork from artists of different mediums and histories who are all connected to South Carolina in one way or another.
Rhodes has been collecting art for over 40 years and has allowed some pieces of his collection be used in previous exhibits the museum has held such as its first collection of Jonathan Green, the Color of Money exhibit featuring John W. Jones artwork and most recently during the museum's 25th anniversary last year.
Patricia Goodwin, the executive director at the museum, said it was as easy as just asking.
“Liz [Miller] saw his collection and said to him, ‘would you ever consider holding an exhibit’ and he said yes,” Goodwin said.
Miller, the curator of the museum, installed the art pieces for the exhibit and said she hopes the way the pieces are arranged and put together speaks to people.
“I like to put pieces that don’t have a clear connection to each other until you look closer,” Miller said.
Pieces range from traditional quilting patterns, to iron sculptures and even wood carvings, giving a variety and theme to each part of the exhibit and tell a story.
“That’s what we want, we want people to walk in and just say 'wow,'” Goodwin said. “Not only is it just art, they tell stories.”
To commemorate the collection, museum staff and volunteers were out Sunday morning painting a mural on the steps of the building. They opted to do a sunflower field in honor of their cover art of the display, Sundress by Maurice Worley.
Deborah Manning, a volunteer, said she is a fan of the museum and saw the social media post asking for help.
“I live in Market Commons so I’m close,” Manning said. “I always love it when the museum puts on nontraditional ethnic art.”
The steps have only been painted twice before for murals: one for the World of Frida exhibit, which had Frida Kahlo’s face painted on the steps, and then a ocean plastic awareness exhibit with an octopus painted on the steps.
The exhibit, which will remain open until Sept. 10., is free to visit. There is no admission fee to enter the museum. Goodwin said the museum will welcome a new exhibit in the fall from abstract artist Richard Hagerty.
For more information or updates about the museum, follow its Instagram and Facebook pages.
