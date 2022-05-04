Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.
Tupac Shakur was right, it wouldn’t be Los Angeles without Mexicans. I’ll double down and decree that it wouldn’t be the United States without Mexicans either. Never mind the fact that Cinco de Mayo isn’t their Independence Day (that would be Sept. 16) or that if their army would have been defeated by Napoleon III in the battle of Puebla, we'd be eating and drinking Cassoulet and cognac instead of menudo and mezcal.
It’s deeper than “gauc,” salted rims and churro crumbs, but since food is usually a culture's most significant offering, we’ll start there.
Chimichangas – Fiesta Mexicana
Was it a fortunate mishap by Monica Flin at El Charro’s in Tucson? Or Macayo’s founder, Woody Johnson’s kooky experiment turned phenomenon in Phoenix? The origins are in limbo, but we can mostly all agree that this is the most beloved Mexican-American dish in existence.
Street corn – Banditos
The margaritas in Mason jars, buffalo chicken sandwiches and carnitas frittata for weekend brunch gives off hardcore gringo vibes, but there’s something cool about basking in this Baja brouhaha and especially when you’re gnawing a cob of their best elote rendition.
Birria Tacos – El Rey de Taco
Consommé, au jus, call it what you will, anything has the potential to be delicious when you're sopping it up with this magical meat juice, it’s even better when it’s a taco stuffed with braised beef, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro and onions – a prime example of why it's gaining a rabid following, one dip at a time.
Caldo de Marisco – La Poblanita
It would blur the lines of blasphemy to be on the beach and not eat some form of seafood. Caldo de Marisco at La Poblanitas is a spicy muddle brimming with a little bit of everything with shells and scales and the opportunity to eat crab legs that weren't plucked from “Captain Whoever’s” buffet.
Day After Nachos – Nacho Hippo
It’s true! Some food does taste better the next day, like that pot of curry chicken or pan of lasagna in the fridge. This dish pays homage to that theory, but these nachos aren't soggy from neglect on the kitchen counter, destined for the microwave. Instead, they’re piled high and served fresh.
Andre James is a food writer based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. When he's not loitering on Ocean Boulevard eating hot wings with his daughter Frankie, he's searching out the new sushi bar or soul food joint to tell you about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.