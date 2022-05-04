Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.

Tupac Shakur was right, it wouldn’t be Los Angeles without Mexicans. I’ll double down and decree that it wouldn’t be the United States without Mexicans either. Never mind the fact that Cinco de Mayo isn’t their Independence Day (that would be Sept. 16) or that if their army would have been defeated by Napoleon III in the battle of Puebla, we'd be eating and drinking Cassoulet and cognac instead of menudo and mezcal.

It’s deeper than “gauc,” salted rims and churro crumbs, but since food is usually a culture's most significant offering, we’ll start there.

Chimichangas – Fiesta Mexicana

Was it a fortunate mishap by Monica Flin at El Charro’s in Tucson? Or Macayo’s founder, Woody Johnson’s kooky experiment turned phenomenon in Phoenix? The origins are in limbo, but we can mostly all agree that this is the most beloved Mexican-American dish in existence.

Street corn – Banditos

The margaritas in Mason jars, buffalo chicken sandwiches and carnitas frittata for weekend brunch gives off hardcore gringo vibes, but there’s something cool about basking in this Baja brouhaha and especially when you’re gnawing a cob of their best elote rendition.

Birria Tacos – El Rey de Taco

Consommé, au jus, call it what you will, anything has the potential to be delicious when you're sopping it up with this magical meat juice, it’s even better when it’s a taco stuffed with braised beef, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro and onions – a prime example of why it's gaining a rabid following, one dip at a time.

Caldo de Marisco – La Poblanita

It would blur the lines of blasphemy to be on the beach and not eat some form of seafood. Caldo de Marisco at La Poblanitas is a spicy muddle brimming with a little bit of everything with shells and scales and the opportunity to eat crab legs that weren't plucked from “Captain Whoever’s” buffet.