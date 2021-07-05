Johnnie Walter Looney Jr.
Funeral services for Johnnie Walter Looney, 83, will be held July 8 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Mr. Looney of Aynor passed away at his residence July 3.
Mr. Looney was the husband of Nancy Flowers Looney and the son of the late Johnnie Walter Sr. and Sarah Nunamaker Looney. Mr. Johnnie was also predeceased by two brothers, Donald Looney and Dennis Looney.
He was a member of Salem Baptist Church where he served the church in many different capacities. Mr. Johnnie graduated from Clemson University and was former president of the Aynor Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Johnnie Walter Looney III (Andrea) and Destry Looney; one daughter, Joy Looney James (Jerry); one brother, Charles Looney; two sisters, Beth Richardson and Suzanne Newell; eleven grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held July 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
Mr. Looney and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor 29511.
