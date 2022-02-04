Jesse Ricks Livingston Jr.
Graveside services for Jesse Ricks Livingston Jr., 65, will be held Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. in Daniel Edge Cemetery.
Mr. Livingston passed away Feb. 4.
Born April 2, 1956 in Conway, he was the son of the late Jesse Ricks Livingston Sr. and Mamie Grainger Livingston. Mr. Livingston enjoyed life, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his tractors and spent a lot of time riding around and checking his fields.
He was a longtime patron of Salt Water Grille in Longs.
Mr. Livingston will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, “Papa Ricks”, brother and friend.
Surviving are his two daughters, Shannon Livingston and her husband Jason Williams of Cades and Grace Livingston Tyler Nobles and her husband Jeremy of Loris; seven grandchildren, Joel Christian Stevens (Kristen), Austin “Reid” Stevens, Justice Lane Grainger, Ivy Etta Tyler, William Wayne Tyler III, BellaDonna Faith Tyler and Jesry Thorn Tyler; four great-grandsons, Pressley Stevens, Briggs Stevens, Brantley Altman and Adam “Cary” Stevens; and a great-granddaughter on the way; three siblings, Amelia Ross Livingston of Conway; Bonita Phelps (James) of Wilmington, N.C., and James “Jimmy” Cannon Livingston (Robin) of North Myrtle Beach; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
