Jerri Kay Hardee
LORIS-Graveside services for Jerri Kay Hardee, 40, were held July 5 in Hardee Family Cemetery in Loris.
Mr. Hardee passed away June 29. Born on Feb. 17, 1981, in Cleburne, Texas, she was the daughter of Sarah Ruth Foley and the late Ernest Wayne Hardee Sr.
Jerri made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. She was full of life, energy and had the ability to light up a room with her presence. She was an endearing soul who will forever be remembered by all whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her life partner, Kimberly Easler and bonus son, LCpl Daulton Gibbs of Loris; mother, Sarah Foley of Loris; two brothers, Jeremy Wayne Hardee of Loris and Justin Hardee of Springtown, Texas; two nieces, Paris and Paisley Hardee; nephew, Colton Hardee; and her dog, Cash.
In addition to her father, Ms. Hardee was predeceased by an infant brother, Ernest W. Hardee Jr., and her beloved dog, Diamond that passed away with her in the accident.
The family will receive friends at Hardee Family Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Loris Animal Hospital at 2955 Broad St., Loris 29569.
Please sign Ms. Hardee’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
