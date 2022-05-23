Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterfly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit.
WAH GWAAN! If you’re really mixing and mingling around Myrtle Beach like you should be, eventually you’ll be the recipient of this greeting, in thick Jamaican Patois.
The Myrtle Beach area has a very robust Jamaican community. I wasn’t fully aware of this until I found myself at one of their Independence Day parties about a decade ago, guzzling a Red Stripe beer as Sister Nancy’s iconic “Bam Bam” boomed from a monstrous sound system at the most outrageous decibels imaginable, so outrageous it rattled the plastic fork on my plate. The scene was beautifully raunchy, vibrant and chaotic, something you'd expect to see at the Passa Passa in the Tivoli Gardens neighborhood of Kingston, not a nightclub off Highway 501.
Most Jamaicans arrive to the Grand Strand with J-1 visas to help strengthen the backbone of the hospitality and tourism industry for the bedlam that is the summer. Vacuuming underneath ottomans in the hotel lobby, operating the rickety wooden Swamp Fox Roller Coaster at Family Kingdom and every other job imaginable. When the summer rush trickles to a halt and the tourists go back home, so do many Jamaicans — back to Trelawny Parish, Middle Quarters or Naggo Head. But others choose to make the Grand Strand their new home. There’s no designated quadrant of the city where they all live, like you’ll see in New York City’s Chinatown or Little Haiti in Miami. Instead, Jamaicans are spread out from down near Murrells Inlet to up towards Cherry Grove, almost into North Carolina, so there’s not really a “Jamaicaville,” per se. But if there was a “Jamaicaville,” Homestyle Restaurant would be the heart.
There’s a trio of Jamaican restaurants in the area: Sunday’s Best in North Myrtle Beach, Clarendon Cuisine across the street from Piggly Wiggly and Reggae Island Grill — the only one that serves Ackee (a fruit that looks like softly scrambled eggs to the un-cultured eye) and saltfish, Jamaica’s national dish. But Homestyle seems to be what Chef Creole is to Little Haiti and Nom Wah Tea Parlor is to Chinatown, an undisputed cornerstone. If that’s not enough, there’s 8 Riva Grocery, a market named after Ocho Rios, the bustling resort town on the north coast of the island not far from the birthplace of Marcus Garvey, and the famous Dunn’s River Falls. At 8 Riva you’ll find sea moss, whole parrot fish, bottles of Baba Roots herbal tonic, cans of callaloo (Jamaica’s answer to our collard greens), cassava, loaves of spice bun and other imported provisions that give Jamaicans tangible pieces of their homeland.
Any other time I’d urge you to eat the oxtails, in my opinion the absolute hallmark of a great Jamaican restaurant. But then again, you can get oxtails from any soul food joint worth their weight in potlikker, at least as a weekly special. Then I thought about the jerk chicken, but like Nashville Hot Chicken, jerk chicken has gone completely mainstream to the point that just about any every restaurant offers a version of it when they’re trying to channel their “Caribbean vibes” or when they want to call something spicy, without calling it “spicy.”
I said all that to say this:
EAT THE CURRY GOAT!
Because goat meat is so expensive in Jamaica, if you’re not a filthy rich don dada like Lennox from the movie “Belly,” it’s a dish that is reserved for special occasions like baby showers and weddings. Stateside, it’s considered taboo. The closest we get to goats is cheese made from their milk next to the prosciutto and Cerignola olives on a charcuterie board, a random petting zoo, or baby goats pouncing on the backs of giggling soccer moms during “goat yoga” sessions, but it’s hardly ever seen simmering in pot. If cooked properly, the meat should be tender enough to cut with a spoon, have a slightly beefy taste and coated in a shade of yellow gravy, strangely enough named “lemon curry” (15-0751 TPX on the Pantone color chart). Besides cricket — the sport, not the insect — and suede Clark Wallabees, roti and curry goat are the only positive vestiges from British colonialism in Jamaica. During the 19th century the British Empire literally dropped boatloads of Indians off on the island as indentured servants to work on sugarcane plantations and other extremely grueling tasks. Of course, it’s a chain reaction: With the arrival of people comes the arrival of culture and with the arrival of culture comes the arrival of that culture's food — almost in that exact order.
And this is how curry goat has traveled from India to Jamaica to a pot in Myrtle Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.