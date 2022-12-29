The Myrtle Beach area is welcoming the New Year with a range of events and gatherings to usher in 2023.
From a Southern Times Square to fireworks, here are events in the Myrtle Beach area on New Year's Eve.
The Market Common in Myrtle Beach plans to host its 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m., bringing live music, a beer and wine garden and food vendors.
The event is named after the popular New York Times Square event and features the eponymous ball drop tradition that counts down until the New Year begins.
The celebration will also include a laser light show instead of a fireworks show for the first time because of the significant growth of the Market Common district, according to the website for the event.
For those in the Myrtle Beach area determined to celebrate the end of the year with a bang, Broadway at the Beach will be hosting its Firework Extravaganza over Lake Broadway beginning at 8 p.m. with weather permitting.
Restaurants and event venues at Broadway at the Beach will also celebrate the New Year with special deals on food and drinks. Events at Margaritaville, Dave & Busters and Hard Rock Cafe will last until midnight.
More information can be found on Broadway at the Beach’s online event calendar.
Lovers of beautiful music are invited to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway where the Long Bay Chamber Orchestra will present Strauss on the Strand at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $30.
Ring in the New Year in the classic Viennese musical tradition. The symphony will offer familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances by the legendary Johann Strauss family.
This charming program will have you tapping our toes and humming along, helping in our resolution to enjoy 2023.
The concert will be repeated at the symphony's first-ever Strauss on the Strand Gala that night!
The gala will kick off with cocktails and a three-course plated dinner followed by selections from the Strauss on the Strand concert, and end 2022 on the dance floor with a Long Bay Symphony dance band!
A $150 ticket includes a three-course meal with choice of chicken or salmon. A $200 VIP ticket includes priority seating adjacent to the dance floor and the additional dinner option of a classic surf & turf.
Dress to the nines, and get ready for a New Year’s Eve to remember!
Parents looking to enjoy family friendly fun earlier in the day can find it at Lulu’s in Barefoot Landing. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, Lulu's Noon Year's Eve features a countdown to noon that ends with hundreds of suspended beach balls being dropped onto the Barefoot Landing beach.
3001 Nightlife’s New Year's Eve Weekend Bash in Myrtle Beach will feature three bands across the multi-section nightclub, with live performances from the Tim Clark Band, Tim Elliot and Painted Man on the night before the New Year, according to the club's website.
The venue’s celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance or $45 at the door.
For those looking to enter the New Year with some tunes, House of Blues will host musicians Corey Smith and Jeb Gipson on the last day of 2022 beginning at 8 p.m. The venue is standing room only. Tickets can be bought online now.
Smugglers Den in Murrells Inlet invites people to “bring in the New Year in England.” The pub will celebrate the New Year at the same time as the New Year begins for people in England at 7 p.m.
