Conway Downtown Alive is ready to present the first-ever Halloween Golf Cart Parade this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Conway.
“Conway Alive wanted to offer a family event to start of the Halloween Day that was designed to allow social distancing. Many folks are unsure if they will trick or treat and this is an opportunity to celebrate the day,” said Hillary Howard with Conway Downtown Alive.
The parade will begin at the Conway Public Safety Building on Ninth Avenue, then continue down Ninth to Laurel Street, into Downtown Conway and end at Elm Street.
Awards will be presented for a variety of categories.
Howard said that spectators are more than welcome to gather and view the parade along the route, but reminds everyone to observe proper social distancing procedures and to consider what might be private property.
“Conway Alive is excited to offer a fun family option to celebrate Halloween, while maintaining CDC guidelines. So, whether you enter a golf cart or come out to watch the parade, this will be Spooktacular way to kick-off the day,” Howard said.
Daved Kinard with Daisy Fair Flowers is excited to participate.
“We hadn’t had the opportunity to do a lot of major events, I thought it would be cool,” Kinard said.
Kinard is getting his inspiration from a Disney float design, which will transform his golf cart into a pumpkin, and he said it reminded him of the time he got to participate in the Rose Parade.
He said while he’s going big, he’s getting a lot of work out of the design because he will also be able to use aspects of the golf cart design for the Conway Christmas Parade, too.
At the time of publication, Howard said they were accepting 50 golf carts for the parade procession and had more than 45 signed up, so likely at this time registration is full. Conway Downtown Alive can be reached at (843) 248-6260.
The Halloween Golf Cart Parade is sponsored by Falk Family Chiropractic & Wellness, PCRX Computers, and HTC.
