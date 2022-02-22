Seven upcoming special events spanning the from The Market Common to the downtown business district have been approved by Myrtle Beach City Council.
The DeVille Street Festival is slated for weekends 10 a.m.-5p.m. from March 1 through the end of May. The festival, which is expected to bring in about 200 people each weekend, has been going on since 2008. It will include food vendors, live entertainment, art for sale, car shows and games for children.
There is no admission fee but part of the street will be blocked from Reed to Nevers streets.
Also, council approved placing “We are the Beach” banners around the Pavilion Parking Garage and Arts and Innovation District.
The banner installations are sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce for Beach Beautification and is set for March 1-May 31.
Throughout April there will be food-related festivals and one for those eyeing their future.
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is paired with the Wicked Weed Art and Music Festival. Both are slated for April 1-3 and will be held at the at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th avenues north and Ocean Boulevard off Kings Highway.
The festivals will include a variety of food trucks, live music and a kid zone. There will be beer and wine sales.
About 3,000 people are expected to attend each day of the festivals.
Additionally, the Beachcombers Shrine Club’s 2022 Smoke on the Beach will be April 15-16 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.
The annual event features professional barbecue teams from across the Southeast competing during the two-day event that is open to the public 8 am.-11 p.m. There is no admission fee and it is expected to draw about 4,000 people daily.
The Ground Zero Career and College Fair is scheduled for noon-10 p.m. on April 20 in front of Ground Zero at 904 Chester St.
In addition to military, college and business recruiters, there will be food available and a climbing wall.
Finally, the council approved the Taste of Market Common scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 23. The event features food from numerous restaurants in The Market Common, carriage rides and a sidewalk sale.
The event is expected to attract 1,500 people.
