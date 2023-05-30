As summer approaches, it’s that time again in Myrtle Beach where firework shows are scheduled throughout the Grand Strand.
Venues like Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing and the Pelicans Stadium released event schedules online for the summer. Here is a list of places to watch fireworks in the Myrtle Beach area:
Broadway at the Beach will be having its fireworks show starting June 6 and will alternate it between Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. through August. After that, there will be firework shows on some weekends through the end of the year. https://www.broadwayatthebeach.com/fireworks
Barefoot Landing shows will start June 5 and happen on Monday each week throughout the season. Shows start at 10 p.m. https://www.bflanding.com/fireworks
The Pelicans will have fireworks after every Friday home game at 10 p.m. as well as other promotional events.
During the Fourth of July, Cherry Grove Pier, the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and Second Avenue Pier will have firework shows. Cherry Grove Pier’s fireworks are from 9:30 to 10 p.m. The MarshWalk will have fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Excluding the Pelican games, all firework shows are free and open to the public to enjoy.
