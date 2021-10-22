Trick or treating

Despite Halloween being on a Sunday, the city is suggesting that goblins, ghouls and beautiful dancers do their trick or treating Oct. 31.

He said the city prefers that night because several churches have asked for permission to hold trunk or treat events then.

City officials encourage trick or treaters to make their rounds between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church is welcoming trick or treaters to its Trunk or Treat Halloween evening from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. It will be in the church’s Sixth Avenue space.

The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Road, is holding Trunk or Treat Halloween evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

City officials offer the community the following safety tips to share with their families: use sidewalks; cross roads at crosswalks; visit homes that have their porch lights turned on; avoid areas that are not well lit; inspect the children’s candy; discard candy that has been opened; use a flashlight; and attach glow sticks to children’s candy bags or costumes.

People who are driving on Halloween night need to be alert to families crossing roads.