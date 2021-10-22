Trick or treating
Despite Halloween being on a Sunday, the city is suggesting that goblins, ghouls and beautiful dancers do their trick or treating Oct. 31.
He said the city prefers that night because several churches have asked for permission to hold trunk or treat events then.
City officials encourage trick or treaters to make their rounds between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
First Baptist Church is welcoming trick or treaters to its Trunk or Treat Halloween evening from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. It will be in the church’s Sixth Avenue space.
The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Road, is holding Trunk or Treat Halloween evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
City officials offer the community the following safety tips to share with their families: use sidewalks; cross roads at crosswalks; visit homes that have their porch lights turned on; avoid areas that are not well lit; inspect the children’s candy; discard candy that has been opened; use a flashlight; and attach glow sticks to children’s candy bags or costumes.
People who are driving on Halloween night need to be alert to families crossing roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.