The City of Halloween will return to the City of Conway next week, but locals and visitors still have a chance to take advantage of spooky events.
“It’s bittersweet,” said city administrator Adam Emrick. “October is a long month and we crammed so much into it.”
Emrick added that staff is exhausted after the city’s efforts to bring more people to downtown this month, and they are looking at how they can improve next year.
“That being said, I think we are all thinking of a few things we wished we had done and filing those away for next year,” Emrick said. “And there are still so many people coming into our City and exploring all that we have to offer, that it’s still very exciting.”
With Halloween approaching Monday and special events this weekend, the city is preparing for a large number of families to visit.
City spokesperson June Wood said the Conway Police Department has worked with special event applicants to provide a safe experience.
“It’s a great time to remind families to wear clothing and costumes that are visible to drivers, that pedestrians need to stay on sidewalks or the shoulder of the road,” Wood said.
The city asks that families only trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween. Wood said people should not visit any homes that do not have a porch light on and that children should not trick-or-treat alone.
From spooky boat tours to trunk-or-treat to the city’s Halloween golf cart parade, here is a list of events through Oct. 31 in Conway:
Oct. 27
CCU trunk-or-treat - Coastal Carolina University Teaching Fellows will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. in the YY parking lot at CCU. The entry fee is $10 per trunk and funds will go to the Freedom Readers.
Haunted trail - The City of Conway’s parks and recreation department is hosting a haunted trail from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 1515 Millpond Rd. in Conway. Tickets are $20 per person.
Carrie the Musical - This musical kicks off Thursday at the Theatre of the Republic in downtown Conway. The show is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will return Nov. 3-6, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m., except for the 3 p.m. Sunday show. Purchase tickets here.
Oct. 29
Golf Cart parade - The third annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade throughout downtown Conway is 11 a.m. Registration for the event closed Wednesday. The parade begins at the Conway Public Safety building on 9th Avenue and goes to Laurel Street then into downtown.
Fall Festival - St. Paul’s Church will welcome families for its Fall Festival from 4-6 p.m. at 710 Main St. The event will have a trunk-or-treat, food, pumpkin painting and inflatables. Everything is free.
Trinity UMC trunk-or-treat - The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Trinity parking lot, 198 Long Ave. in Conway. Everyone is invited for candy and pumpkin painting.
Here's where to view the full calendar of October events in Conway, including more trunk-or-treat events.
Though the City of Halloween deactivates after Monday, Emrick said the city will now gear up for the next holiday season. And yes, the water tower lights are coming back this year.
“Christmas is coming,” he said. “So I think we’re all getting a little excited to roll out those lights.”
