The City of Halloween will return to the City of Conway next week, but locals and visitors still have a chance to take advantage of spooky events.

“It’s bittersweet,” said city administrator Adam Emrick. “October is a long month and we crammed so much into it.”

Emrick added that staff is exhausted after the city’s efforts to bring more people to downtown this month, and they are looking at how they can improve next year.

“That being said, I think we are all thinking of a few things we wished we had done and filing those away for next year,” Emrick said. “And there are still so many people coming into our City and exploring all that we have to offer, that it’s still very exciting.”

With Halloween approaching Monday and special events this weekend, the city is preparing for a large number of families to visit.

City spokesperson June Wood said the Conway Police Department has worked with special event applicants to provide a safe experience.

“It’s a great time to remind families to wear clothing and costumes that are visible to drivers, that pedestrians need to stay on sidewalks or the shoulder of the road,” Wood said.

The city asks that families only trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween. Wood said people should not visit any homes that do not have a porch light on and that children should not trick-or-treat alone.

From spooky boat tours to trunk-or-treat to the city’s Halloween golf cart parade, here is a list of events through Oct. 31 in Conway:

Oct. 27

CCU trunk-or-treat - Coastal Carolina University Teaching Fellows will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. in the YY parking lot at CCU. The entry fee is $10 per trunk and funds will go to the Freedom Readers.

Haunted trail - The City of Conway’s parks and recreation department is hosting a haunted trail from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 1515 Millpond Rd. in Conway. Tickets are $20 per person.