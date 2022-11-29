Conway’s most recent transformation was from the City of Halloween with pumpkins in trees along Main Street to the December holidays with lights from the water tower and a new event, Riverlight on the Waccamaw.
Organizations throughout the city have more than one dozen events scheduled throughout the month, kicking off with the city’s tree lighting and the beginning of Riverlight on the Waccamaw on Thursday.
Here’s what to expect this Christmas season in the city:
Christmas tree lighting – This event is 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Main Street and the 3rd Avenue Intersection.
Christmas movie nights – The city will be showing “Elf” at 6 p.m. at the Terrace, which is located off the Planning & Building Department building. “The Polar Express” will be showing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. On Dec. 16, the city will show “A Christmas Story” at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Rivertown Holiday Market – From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3, the parks and recreation department will host the market at 1515 Mill Pond Rd. Free entry.
Rivertown Regatta – This Christmas boat parade is at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Conway Riverwalk.
Under the Lights 5k – This evening race is at 6 p.m. at the Conway Marina. Registration is required. Here’s where to sign up.
The Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge – Hosted by Conway Downtown Alive, the event’s display viewing begins Dec. 8. Find more information here.
Pancakes with Santa – From 8-10 a.m. Dec. 10, the public is invited to have breakfast with Santa at the city’s sports and fitness center, 1515 Mill Pond Rd. The event is $5 per person.
Conway’s Christmas parade – The Conway Chamber of Commerce is hosting the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 through downtown.
Christmas Home Decorating Contest – City residents may register here to participate in this event through Dec. 12. It is free to enter. Judges will spend Dec. 12-14 judging exterior decorations at the homes of residents who entered the contest.
Conway Celebration of Lights – This event is 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Ash Pond Road and Marina Drive. The event is $1 per person.
Christmas Village – Conway Parks & Recreation’s Christmas Village is 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the city’s Town Green in downtown. This event is free.
Riverlight on the Waccamaw – This event at Riverfront Park is free and happening nightly throughout December.
Rivertown Christmas Celebration – Hosted by Conway Downtown Alive, the event is each Thursday until Dec. 22 (Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22). Shops in Conway will be open until 8 p.m. to welcome shoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.