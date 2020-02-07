Oyster roast
There are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, starting a couple of days early, continuing a couple days after, and even including child care.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, learn the proper way to pick and cook oysters and then enjoy a Valentine’s Day oyster roast for $35 a couple.
The event is at the North Inlet - Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 22 Hobcaw Road in Georgetown from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Call 843-904-9017 or visit www.northinlet.sc.edu to register.
Splash of Love
Several Valentine’s Day packages are available at Ripley’s Aquarium Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m.
For $120 plus tax per couple, enjoy Sea of Love which includes admission, an elegant four-course meal, a long-stemmed rose, one drink per person and a souvenir photo.
For $180 plus tax per couple, enjoy Tunnel of Love which includes admission, premier seating, a four-course dinner up close and personal with the sharks, Gabby the green sea turtle and other “fantastic friends.”
Included in this package is a long-stemmed rose, two drinks per person, a box of chocolates, a souvenir photo and a romantic strolling musician.
For $300 plus tax per couple, enjoy You’re My Penguin, which includes admission, VIP seating, the four-course dinner, a long-stemmed rose, a bottle of champagne, cocktail service during dinner that includes three drinks per person, a box of gourmet truffles, a souvenir photo and romantic live music.
The events will be a 1110 Celebrity Circle.
For tickets, visit www.ripleyaquariums.com or call 843-916-0888.
Salute to the Music
Valentine’s Dance
At St. Andrew Community Life Center, 507 37th Ave. N., in Myrtle Beach, the Columbiettes will host Salute to Music Valentine’s Dance from 6-9 p.m. which will feature music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, and for a nominal fee, light refreshments.
Proceeds from this event, which is $10 per person, will support local charities.
Tickets will be available at the door or by calling 914-536-1012.
A Sweet Deal
A romantic wedding on the lawn of the Kaminski House Museum, called A Sweet Deal on Valentine’s Day, is available for $100 per couple on Feb. 14 from 10-11 a.m.
Each couple will have 45 minutes to say their vows and pose for photographs on the lawn.
The Kaminski House Museum is at 1003 Front St., Georgetown.
Call 843-546-7706.
Tropical vow renewal
ceremony
For those who’ve already tied the knot but want to renew their vows, A Tropical Re-Union Vow Renewal Ceremony is offered at no charge at Lulu’s, 4954 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach at 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
The venue’s website www.lulubuffett.com, says, “Couples will enjoy a romantic afternoon on Lulu’s private sandy beach with a champagne toast, wedding cake, flowers for the brides and a customized commemorative wedding vow renewal certificate.”
There will be prizes for couples married the longest, shortest, and for those dressed “most festively.”
To register, visit https://lulubuffett.com/northmyrtlebeach/vow-renewal.
Call 843-491-5011.
Romance in the Garden
Wedding vows can also be renewed at Brookgreen Gardens’ Romance in the Garden in Feb. 14 from 3-5 p.m.
A non-denominational ceremony will be held at the Great Dane Gates, leading into Oak Alee.
Each couple will get a personalized certificate and a professional photo and will attend the Southern Cake reception.
There, champagne, punch, cake, nuts and mints will be served and each bride will be given her own floral bouquet.
Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
Call 843-235-6000 or visit www.brookgreen.org.
Valentine’s Day
carriage rides
Between shopping and dinner, enjoy free carriage rides at The Market Common on Valentine’s Day from 3- 6 p.m. Pick-up and drop-off are at Dolce Lusso Salon on the corner of Howard Avenue and Nevers Street.
Music is the Food of Love
The Carolina Master Chorale will present Music is the Food of Love on Friday, Feb. 14 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Surfside Beach at 7:30 p.m.
Another performance will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach at 4 p.m.
And, a third performance will be Sunday, Feb. 16 at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach at 4 p.m.
Call 843-444-5774.
Child care available
Sponsored by the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department, Parents’ Night Out will be held Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-10 p.m. for children between 5-12 years old at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The cost is $20 per child and includes dinner and a party. Stop in to register at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
