The Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday in Myrtle Beach and continues through Sunday. The gates open each day at 1 p.m. with the headliners slated to the take the stage around 10 p.m. Featuring 30-plus artists, the lineup includes Eric Church and Darius Rucker. It is sold out. The grounds are at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place stretching from Kings Highway, over Ocean Boulevard and to the edge of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The festival grounds are bound by 8th and 9th avenues north but additional roads are closed to traffic. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com