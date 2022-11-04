061 CCMF_JM16.JPG

The Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday in Myrtle Beach and continues through Sunday. The gates open each day at 1 p.m. with the headliners slated to the take the stage around 10 p.m. Featuring 30-plus artists, the lineup includes Eric Church and Darius Rucker. It is sold out. The grounds are at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place stretching from Kings Highway, over Ocean Boulevard and to the edge of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The festival grounds are bound by 8th and 9th avenues north but additional roads are closed to traffic. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Carolina Country Music Festival is going to do the boot scootin' boogie next summer.

Brooks & Dunn is set to headline the fest in Myrtle Beach, organizers announced Friday. The eighth annual CCMF is scheduled for June 8-11 in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The longtime band will join country music performers Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers. Other headliners will be announced through the month, organizers said.

Carolina Country Music Fest, according to organizers, is the East Coast’s largest outdoor country music fest. The event takes place at the boardwalk near the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.

CCMF plans to host the "industry’s biggest stars" with more than 40 artists in June.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

