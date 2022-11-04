Carolina Country Music Festival is going to do the boot scootin' boogie next summer.
Brooks & Dunn is set to headline the fest in Myrtle Beach, organizers announced Friday. The eighth annual CCMF is scheduled for June 8-11 in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The longtime band will join country music performers Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers. Other headliners will be announced through the month, organizers said.
Carolina Country Music Fest, according to organizers, is the East Coast’s largest outdoor country music fest. The event takes place at the boardwalk near the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.
CCMF plans to host the "industry’s biggest stars" with more than 40 artists in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.