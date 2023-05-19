The free Sunday concert series at The Landing at The Boathouse got off to an early start this year and has an unusually heavy dose of rock & roll bands, including perhaps the highlight of the series this weekend.
Black Stone Cherry, an accomplished southern rock band from Kentucky that has been making music since 2001, will likely play hits Sunday including "White Trash Millionaire," "Blind Man," "Blame it on the Boom Boom," "Again" and "In My Blood."
The series kicked off on March 19 with country singer Priscilla Block and local favorite Tru Sol played on March 26. The Sunday concerts have typically started in April.
“We really wanted the opening act, Priscilla Block. The show routed, and so it begins two weeks earlier than is customary this year,” Boathouse general manager Jason Black said. “I mean, you can never have too much awesome entertainment, can you?”
The Boathouse featured another rock show with the bands Adema, Tantric, hed(PE) and Crazy Town on April 23.
Other rock bands include local and regional acts Julio and the Saltines and Black Glass.
Black said a heavy rock concentration wasn’t necessarily his goal, it just worked out that way.
“Having built relationships with agencies and artists alike over the years, we were fortunate enough that a few of the artists personally contacted us to secure a date because we were a focal point to them,” Black said. “Anyone who knows the industry knows that this says a lot.. . . about a lot.”
Rehab, a blend of southern hip hop, country and rap rock, features the hit “Bartender Song” and is scheduled to appear with Scotty Austin and Framing the Red.
Stop Light Observations (SLO) of Charleston plays what has been described as a unique Southern-Retro-Electro-Rock with influences from multiple music genres.
The six-piece Tropidelic plays reggae, hip-hop and funk, the six-piece Big Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk and improvisation, and Face 2 Face is a rock/pop band.
Other acts on the schedule include the diverse 100 Grand Band, The Thurston Howell band that plays soft rock hits from the 1970s and ‘80s, Bermudian reggae artist Collie Buddz, country rock band Confederate Railroad, and country singer Drew Parker, who has written or co-written hits for Luke Combs, Jake Owen and others.
Tribute bands include The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, and Badfish and the Rednot Chili Peppers, who are on the same bill.
Performers have yet to be announced for the final seven dates ending on Sept. 3.
“The lineup for 2023 has been one of the most difficult to piece together but one of the most rewarding once it all fell into place,” Black said. “This is a work of passion from a buying stance. A work that takes a year or so to build and 20 something odd days to see pass.”
In addition to the longstanding Sunday Concert Series, the Boathouse is bolstering its newer Saturday outdoor summer concert series with a stronger lineup of bands.
Upcoming Saturday shows featuring 'party bands and tribute acts" include Bad Co. Experience (Bad Company tribute) this week, and tributes to Styx, Jimmy Buffet, Hall & Oates, Beastie Boys, Prince, Queen, and the Grateful Dead.
"Saturday is new and improved with larger bands with a bigger cross appeal and different demographic appeal," Black said.
The Boathouse is also continuing its free inside country-themed shows on Friday nights that in the past have featured Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch and Kelsey Ballerini.
Shows start at 8:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.