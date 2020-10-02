There’ll be no tricks, and just treats for kids at Brookgreen Gardens’ Harvest Home Weekend Saturday and Sunday.
Activities at the event, which has been a fall favorite for more than 20 years, will be amended slightly because of COVID-19. But there’ll be plenty of harvest happenings and goodies for the little ones to take home.
Face masks are required, as is the six-feet distancing restriction.
Vice president of public operations Jay Rowe promises “acres of inspiration” for the little ones as they make memories.
The festival activities are 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days, and the gardens, including the zoo, will be open until 5.
Tickets are $18 for non-members and that allows admission for six more consecutive days.
Those tickets are available online at www.brookgreen .org or at the gate.
This year, instead of the pumpkin painting — “to make it even safer for the kids and to respect the COVID guidelines,” Rowe said — there will be kits with felt pieces provided that stick to the pumpkins.
The pumpkins will be in a $5 size and a $9 size.
There will also be a Mystery Scarecrow Making activity with a few options.
Children can bring their own clothing, including shoes and accessories from home to create their scarecrows, or they can get a grab bag with all the parts and pieces.
“In the past, the kids would rummage through a stack of tops and pants and shoes and all kinds of jewelry,” Rowe explained.
This year, because of COVID, if the children don’t bring their scarecrow-building supplies, they’ll have a ready-made kit to use.
If the children want to take their finished scarecrow home with them, there will be a $5 charge.
The scarecrows that are left behind will be used for decorations during the harvest season, and then dismantled to be recycled.
There will also be some “make and take crafts” at no charge, and for the very youngest crowd, a hay maze for them to navigate through.
Between 5,000 – 7,000 children generally participate in the Harvest Home Weekend where Rowe said there is “plenty of room to roam.”
The Old Kitchen, the Lowcountry Café and the Harvest Restaurant will all be open during the Harvest Home Weekend.
And, the Kona ice, Alston’s Gardens and EZ Cheezy food trucks will also be at the event. For more information, be sure to visit Brookgreen’s website.
