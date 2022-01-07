Going Out: Looking for something to do? Here are our five picks for entertainment on the Grand Strand.You’ll find something for all ages to enjoy.
1. Need a little romance? — The Long Bay Symphony presents The Romantic Legacy: from Rossini to Ravel at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center. It features classical music from the Romantic Era, including the light-hearted Gioachino Rossini’s overture, the opera Cinderella, the “Czech” Suite by Antonin Dvorák, and Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, to name a few. Featuring violinist, Benjamin Baker, this program will inspire listeners with the wide dramatic breadth of Romanticism.
To purchase tickets, call the box office 843-448-8379, purchase online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit the office at 1107 48th Avenue N., Suite 310-E in Myrtle Beach. This performance will also be available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. Virtual tickets can be purchased online through the LBS website.
Following The Romantic Legacy, LBS will host a post-concert reception and dinner at the Grande Dunes Ocean Club (101 Grande Dunes Blvd., Myrtle Beach). Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased through the box office at 843-448-8379. Tickets for the post-concert reception and dinner are limited and available for purchase until Jan. 21.
2. The Wine-Around returns — Reserve your wine glass to spend a Saturday afternoon wine tasting on Main Street in Downtown Conway. The Rivertown Wine-Around is on Saturday, from 1- 4 p.m. After picking up a Wine-Around map, guests visit participating businesses that are offering wine tastings. Tickets are $25 plus an online service fee. All tickets are advance purchase. To purchase tickets,visit https://conwayalive.com/events/rivertown-wine-around-3-2/.
3. Making butter — Join in for free 30-minute Saturday activities at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Parents can sign children up for a half hour session between 9-11 a.m. Group sizes will be limited to help ensure social distancing. This Saturday children will make butter and learn about the importance of the cow on the family farm. For information about available times and to register, contact Marian Calder at 843-915-7861 or email calder.marian@horrycounty.org. Available sessions are 9, 9:30, 10 or 10:30 a.m. Please specify which session you would like upon registering.
4. Explore South Carolina food —The Horry County Museum and the AVX Foundation present a lecture by Kevin Mitchell on his book, “Taste the State: South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes, & Their Stories” at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Horry County Museum, 805 Main Street, Conway. Chef Kevin Mitchell and historian David S. Shields present engaging profiles of 82 of the state’s most distinctive ingredients, such as Carolina Gold rice, Sea Island White Flint corn and the cone-shaped Charleston Wakefield cabbage, and signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, chicken bog, okra soup, Frogmore stew and crab rice.
5. Chilling for the animals — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Polar Plunge will be held Jan.15 at Neal and Pams Bar and Grill, 20 Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach. A polar plunge is a peer to peer fundraising event where participants raise money for a cause and then plunge into the winter ocean. All funds raised will go towards building a bigger animal shelter to save more homeless and neglected animals.
