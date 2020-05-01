You’ll have to listen closely to determine if the frog you hear is a tenor or an alto.
When Brookgreen Gardens resumes normal hours, one of the installations of the “Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light” exhibit will be “Okonjimo Choral Society” which features the sounds of 2,000 frogs singing in unison behind the garden wall at the Brenda S. Rosen Carolina Terrace.
In the meantime, until that seven-work exhibit of art in light and mixed media opens, walking paths at Brookgreen can still be enjoyed at a reduced rate.
Discounted tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at www.brookgreen.org. Tickets can be texted to smartphones or emailed. That allows the admissions plaza staff to scan the bar code in a “no touch” transaction.
The tickets are good for seven consecutive visits.
“We’ve had a lot of comments from people saying we’ve helped them stay sane” by keeping the walking paths open, marketing director Lauren Joseph said.
Guests are asked to practice 6-foot social distancing, to wear cloth masks when possible, and not be in groups larger than three people.
The gift shop, Keepsakes, is also open, and the Courtyard Café and the Old Kitchen are open for take-out.
“We’ve had a lot of walkers, you can tell when people are walking for exercise,” Joseph said. “They park in the same parking spot and they mark out a 2-mile path with the mileage markers in the garden.”
Brookgreen Gardens is at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet.
The Bruce Munro exhibit will hopefully open May 15 if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and run through Sept. 12 on Wednesdays - Saturdays from 7-10 p.m.
Tickets are on sale through the website, and the website will have updated information about the opening of the gardens.
Member tickets are $20 for adults $12 for children from 4-12. Non-member tickets are $25 and $15.
There are tens of thousands of components in the Bruce Munro exhibit which will span the sculpture gardens and the arboretum.
Munro’s work has been featured in England at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, and in New York at the Guggenheim Museum. It is held in museum collections internationally including the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England.
“Light is an integral part of each of the multi-media experiences,” Joseph said about Munro’s work. The exhibit, she said, “is experiential, you walk through it.”
“Field of Light” incorporates 11,700 stems of light in softly-moving colors on six acres covering the Arboretum. “Fireflies” includes 600 sprigs flourishing in Oak Allee, and “Time and Again” features 37 stainless steel “lilies” in Pegasus Field.
The exhibit also includes the “Okonjima Choral Society which Joseph described as “2,000 frogs looking back at you from a swampy area, and with it is the recorded sound of different types of African frogs.
“Some have a tenor tone and there is also the soprano and the alto. It’s a chorus of frogs.”
“Hive” is composed of 1,448 bee-inspired hexagonal elements in the Bell Tower. “Reflections” includes four mesmerizing sound and light digital projections in the arcade between the Welcome Center and Keepsakes. “Water-Towers” are 10 towers illuminated by fiber optics and choreographed sound in the grassy area adjacent to The Visionaries sculpture.
“Everything is always moving in these exhibits and sometimes sound is included,” Joseph said “The work is quite extensive.”
