Elwood Lamar Graham
Funeral services for Elwood Lamar Graham, 68, were held Dec. 29 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Graham passed away unexpectedly Dec. 24.
Born July 16, 1953 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Elwood and Nettie Mae Cannon Graham, and brother of the late Julius Lee Graham and Norman Glenn Graham.
Lamar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking, especially his fruitcakes and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Graham worked in the milk industry most of his life.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Johnson Graham; children, LeAnne Long (Timmy), Jennifer Graham and Jason Graham; sister, Iris G. Harrelson (John); nine grandchildren, Taylor Shirley (Brian), Trevor Long, Kylee Long, Logan Faircloth, Landon Graham, Lakelyn Graham, Nicole Kelly, Matthew Kelly and Michael Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Gunner Graham, Camden Shirley and Hudson Shirley; a special cousin, Roger Cannon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws and other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.