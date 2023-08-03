Eloise Lewis King
Funeral services for Eloise Lewis King, 87, were held Aug. 3 in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Poe Jones officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. King entered the gates of heaven July 31 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 13, 1936 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Eldon Drake Lewis and Lottie Ellen Stalvey Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Scarborough King; daughter, Jo Ann Robinson; siblings, Annie Mae Gasque, Lena Bell Barnhill and Issac Lewis; and son-in-law, Danny Cooke.
Eloise enjoyed going to the mountains, traveling and spending time with her family.
Mrs. King is survived by her children, Laverne King (Rosita), Danny Ray King (Teresa), Carolyn Cooke and Angela King; son-in-law, William Robinson; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
