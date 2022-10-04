Eliza Ruth Lewis
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral services for Eliza Ruth Lewis, 82, will be held Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services with Ricky Boyd and the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating.
Burial will follow in Red Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis passed away Oct. 3 in McLeod Seacoast.
Born Sept. 28, 1940 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Monroe and Nina Lucile Rabon.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry Boyd Lewis; children, Linda G. Templeton and Sidney Lewis; siblings, Joseph Lavern Rabon, Cap Rabon, Carl Rabon, Ronnie Rabon and Betty Benka.
Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who loved her family and friends very much. She enjoyed serving her Lord and Savior, cooking for her family and helping others.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children, William Lewis, Debbie J. Boyd (Ricky) and Glenda D. Houge (Mike); sisters, Jane Lewis and Marie Gomes (George); twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
